Jennifer Lopez Announces North American Tour

In celebration of her 50th birthday coming up in July, Jennifer Lopez is going on tour. She revealed the news on Wednesday’s Ellen show. The It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour will run during June and July. The World Of Dance Experience will join her on the road as Lopez features acts from her NBC dance competition. Tickets for the shows will go on sale soon. What are the 3 songs Jennifer must do while she’s in concert?
June 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
June 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
June 15 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 22 — Hidalgo, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
June 24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 25 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 28 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
June 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 7 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 10 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 16 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 26 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena