Jennifer Lopez Announces North American Tour

In celebration of her 50th birthday coming up in July, Jennifer Lopez is going on tour. She revealed the news on Wednesday’s Ellen show. The It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour will run during June and July. The World Of Dance Experience will join her on the road as Lopez features acts from her NBC dance competition. Tickets for the shows will go on sale soon. What are the 3 songs Jennifer must do while she’s in concert?

June 7 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

June 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

June 15 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 16 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 22 — Hidalgo, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

June 24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 25 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 28 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

June 30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 7 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 10 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 16 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 17 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 26 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena