Jennifer Lopez documents heart-pounding moments leading up to halftime show performance

Courtesy NFL/Pepsi

If you thought Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought endless energy and adrenaline to their electrifying Super Bowl halftime show, you should see what happened backstage.

Lopez uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday that showed all the heart-pounding moments leading up to show time.

She captioned the footage with a message of empowerment to young girls -- and a possible nod to today's political climate.

"I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is (sic) how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are," she wrote. "Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

The video opens with her walking hand-in-hand with her 11-year-old daughter Emme as the setup crew bustles around them, hauling enormous stage parts. "These moments were captured just minutes before we hit the stage last night," she added in her caption.

After the two share a tender hug and kiss on the forehead, Lopez rallies her backup dancers into a prayer circle as fireworks explode overhead.

"Keep us calm and safe! Help us to get through this. Lord Jesus Christ, thank you," the 50-year-old singer prays with her crew. "And we are so grateful because we are gonna ROCK this stadium!"

After successfully psyching up the dancers and herself, all that's left is to wait for their cue and rush the stairs. The video ends with Lopez taking her position on the pole, which slowly ascends to the main stage as Shakira finishes performing "Hips Don't Lie."

According to Deadline, 103 million people tuned in to watch the halftime performance, a 4 percent rise over last year's show with Maroon 5.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.