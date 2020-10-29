Jennifer Lopez Had To Beg For A Job?

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the battle she fought to get the roles she wanted in Hollywood.

During a conversation at Lifetime’s and Variety’s “Power of Women Conversations,” Lopez spoke with her agent, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas about her “Wedding Singer” role.

Lopez says Thomas presented a specific salary for the then-popular “fly-girl” but was shunned by casting agents.

Lopez says it took “Wedding Planner” director, Adam Shankman, to break the president by coming to one of her movie signings and saying, “give her whatever she wants” that really changed the game for her.

Why do you think it takes a man to vouch for a female before she can get what she deserves? Do you see this changing in the future?