Jennifer Lopez Is The New Face Of Coach

Jennifer Lopez and Coach are teaming up.

The superstar will be the new brand ambassador for the luxury brand.

Lopez is the focal point of Coach’s Spring 2020 campaign.

About the partnership, Lopez said, “I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix.”

What’s the most treasured purse you own?