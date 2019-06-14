Jennifer Lopez says first two marriages "don't really count"

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellIn a new YouTube video, Jennifer Lopez opens up about her first two marriages and why she feels they "don't count."

The actress/singer, who’s currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, says her marriages to Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998, and dancer Cris Judd, from 2001 to 2003, were too short and she was too young.

“I’ve been married three times: once was nine months and once was 11 months. So I don’t really count those,” she says.

She adds, “I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married -- I’m saying tried to get married.”

J.Lo admits in the past, she got married for the wrong reasons.

“It seems like in this life you’re always surrounded by people so you’re never lonely but it’s very lonely,” she says. “…So I felt like if I got married, then I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works. That’s not how it goes. It's bad reason to get married.”

She’s in the midst of her It’s My Party tour right now, but Jennifer says she’s planning to tie the knot with Rodriguez next year in a big church wedding, which she's never had.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.