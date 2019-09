It’s official – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show. Both performers teased the appearance in a pair of mysterious tweets on Thursday, before Pepsi officially spilled the beans by declaring it was J-Lo and Shakira’s “First time together on stage”. Super Bowl LIV will go down Feb. 2nd, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. What’s the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever? Do you usually watch it? Are J-Lo and Shakira worthy of the spot?