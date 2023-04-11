Jennifer Lopez Starring In Netflix’s ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez will be starring in Netflix’s new movie called The Mother dropping soon.
Lopez plays a former killer that works with the FBI to save her estranged daughter in this new film coming on Mother’s Day weekend.
The trailer has already been released and features Lopez saying, “I’m a killer, but I’m also a mother.”
The Mother will be out on May 12th on Netflix.
Beth
By Beth |
