Jennifer Lopez opened 2020 performing at the Super Bowl and will now close it out as the headliner for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The event will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions. Billy Porter and Lucy Hale will host with Ryan Seacrest while Ciara hosts from LA. Any plans for New Year’s Eve yet or are you just focused on being done with 2020?