Jennifer Ross Interviews Jane Lynch

As you know, Jane Lynch is the two-time Emmy winning host of “Hollywood Game Night” (NBC) and an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on “Glee.” She is now hosting the return of the international game show phenomenon “Weakest Link” (NBC). Her appearances on Amazon’s “The Amazing Miss Maisel” garnered her an Emmy win for her portrayal of Sophie Lennon.

Jane’s film credits include “Wreck It Ralph I,” “Wreck It Ralph II,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Talladega Nights,” “Role Models,” :Julie & Julia,” “A Mighty Wind,” “Best In Show” and “For Your Consideration”.

In total, Jane has three Primetime Emmys, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among many other accolades. In 2013 she was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.