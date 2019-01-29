Jensen Beach Man Wrongly Jailed After Felony Drug Arrest for Laundry Detergent Powder

28-year-old Matthew Crull of Jensen Beach spent 41 days behind bars, including the Christmas holiday, for a crime he didn’t commit.

Back at home this morning, Crull was arrested for felony trafficking of heroin when in fact the white powder the officer found in his vehicle was laundry soap.

“I had 92 grams of laundry detergent in my door and that’s what I was falsely charged for trafficking of heroin,” said Matthew Crull of Jensen Beach.

Crull is just one of eleven people released from county jail after Martin County Sheriff William Snyder fired officer Steven O’Leary for falsifying narcotics arrests.

“He showed me a picture of the field test kit that he supposedly conducted, on his phone. He never actually showed me the real test kit,” Crull said.

A judge charged Crull with trafficking heroin days before the sheriff’s office fired O’Leary.

“It made the situation very real. He raised my bond to $100k to half a million dollars, so there was really no way I was getting out of jail,” he said.

In fact, the sheriff’s office ran the tests afterwards, revealing the substances used in some O’Leary’s arrests turned out not to be drugs.

Right now, there are other cases pending that may be impacted as about 120 drug samples that are being tested in a regional lab.

Crull is just one of eleven people released from county jail after Martin County Sheriff William Snyder fired officer Steven O’Leary for falsifying narcotics arrests.

Crull is now hoping to move forward with his life.

“Go back to work, and just kind of pick things up where I left off. Put it all behind me,” he said.

Additional cases are pending and as of Monday night, O’Leary has not been charged.