‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Proposes to Girlfriend During Show.

Guess How She Responded? Michael Pascuzzi, a Jeopardy contestant decided to propose to his girlfriend after the contestant coordinator jokingly asked him when was he going to “put a ring on it?”–(propose to his girlfriend). How did she answer? “What is yes?” of course!!! Michael did not go home the grand prize winner but he did go home a winner-because she did say yes, but he finished in second place on the show. What is the most creative marriage proposal you have either been a part of or heard of?