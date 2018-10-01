‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Proposes to Girlfriend During Show.

Guess How She Responded? Michael Pascuzzi, a Jeopardy contestant decided to propose to his girlfriend after the contestant coordinator jokingly asked him when was he going to “put a ring on it?”–(propose to his girlfriend). How did she answer? “What is yes?” of course!!! Michael did not go home the grand prize winner but he did go home a winner-because she did say yes, but he finished in second place on the show. What is the most creative marriage proposal you have either been a part of or heard of?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

True American Heroes Lindsay Lohan Loses It Again! Breast Cancer Awareness Month Lady Gaga Releases Song From “A Star Is Born” Soundtrack! Lightening McQueen Needs A Baby Seat! Owen Wilson Is Going To Be A Dad Again! Injured Turtle Gets Around on Lego Wheelchair While Healing
Comments