It is official, Jeopardy! has announced who the new host will be. Actually, it will be hosts–yes, 2-permanent hosts. They are sticking with Mike Richards, the Executive Producer of the show and they are adding actress Mayim Bialik. Mike Richards will handle daily duties of the syndicated show while Mayim will handle primetime and spin-off specials of Jeopardy! What do you think of the new dual hosting positions?