Alex Trebek, the longtime host of JEOPARDY! announced on YouTube today that he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 78 year old Trebek said he intends to fight the disease and asked viewers for their prayers.

Around 50,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease annually.

According to the American Cancer Society the survival rate is around 20%

Trebek says he intends to continue hosting the long running game show while undergoing treatment.