“Jeopardy” Seeking South Florida Contestants

Game shows for 200 Alex…

The television show “Jeopardy!” and Alex Trebek are seeking contestants from South Florida.

A special online contestant test will be made available for residents on March 27th.

People asked me how I got to be a @jeopardy contestant. I took the online test & had to travel to audition. SoFla peeps, you can do it here. The show has a special SoFla search. Go for it! Auditions in #WPB soon. C’mon #BocaRaton, represent! https://t.co/ELP32FQl4M — Mayor Scott Singer (@ScottSingerUSA) March 19, 2019

Those who pass, like Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, will then go to an in-person audition in West Palm Beach.

If you think you have the smarts, registration for the online test is already open at Jeopardy.com.