“Jeopardy” Seeking South Florida Contestants

Game shows for 200 Alex…
The television show “Jeopardy!” and Alex Trebek are seeking contestants from South Florida.
A special online contestant test will be made available for residents on March 27th.

Those who pass, like Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, will then go to an in-person audition in West Palm Beach.
If you think you have the smarts, registration for the online test is already open at Jeopardy.com.

