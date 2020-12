Jeremy Irons has signed on to join the cast of the MGM film Gucci. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, will document the events that happened during the trial of the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci who was tried and convicted for her part in the assassination of the designer. There’s no word on Irons’ character in the film, but the picture is full of star power. Irons will be joining Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Lady Gaga. Who is your favorite designer?