Jeremy Renner Tells All About His Horrific Accident

On New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was run over by his own 14,000-POUND snowplow. Needless to say, he’s still recovering. But he sat down with Diane Sawyer for an interview that’ll air on ABC next week. And all things considered, he looks and sounds fantastic! In a preview clip, Diane lists off the injuries Jeremy suffered, and it’s horrifying. They include a broken face and eye socket, 8- ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee, left tibia, both ankles, collarbone, jaw, and right shoulder. He also suffered a collapsed lung, and his liver was pierced by a rib bone. But Jeremy says, quote, “I chose to survive. You’re not going to kill me. No way.” The interview airs Monday night at 10:00 p.m. Will you watch? Renner will also make his first public appearance on April 11th for the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations.