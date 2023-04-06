Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Jeremy Renner Tells All

Jeremy Renner says he wrote notes in his phone that would have served as “my last words to my family” while in the hospital following his Jan. 1 snowplow accident.    Here’’’s a snippet of the exclusive interview between   Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer and the actor.  The whole interview airs tonight  “If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die,” Renner told Sawyer…And surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone —I was with my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”    As Sawyer, 77, mentioned that Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while in critical condition in the hospital, the actor began to tear up.   “I’m writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family,” he said in the clip shared by GMA.   While speaking with Sawyer, Renner insisted that he’d “do it again” in a heartbeat.  “You’d do it again?” she asked, incredulous, to which he responded, “Yeah, I’d do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplow] was going right at my nephew.”  When asked whether he remembers the pain, Renner said: “Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment.”  The interview airs tonight on ABC . Hulu and Disney Plus at 10 PM