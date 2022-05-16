Jerry Bruckheimer said, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided,” Regarding Johnny Depp Coming Back As Capt. Jack Sparrow

Jerry Bruckheimer, who is the producer of The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, said that Johnny Depp will not be returning to play Jack Sparrow.

Jerry said, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

He continued about Margot Robbie, “We’re developing two Pirates scripts. One with her, one without.”

He added, “I still get the same list of ten men the studios want in a movie. You still get Tom [Cruise], Leonardo [DiCaprio]. Get one of these big names and you’ve got a good shot at getting a movie made.”

