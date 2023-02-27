Jerry Bruckheimer Says He Wants Johnny Depp Back For Pirates Franchise!

One of the producers of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise recently shared that he wants Johnny Depp back in the franchise and explains why.

Jerry Bruckheimer said, “He’s just so good at what he does, and actors recover from things like this. He’s a good individual, and he’s a caring individual.”

He continued, “He’s somebody that you can rely on, and he’s just terrific. I think Johnny is an utter friend and an amazing artist, and, again, you go through things in life you wish you hadn’t, but he’s still a talented artist.”

The state of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is still up in the air, with another sequel in the works with Margot Robbie as the lead.

Do you think the sequel with Margo Robbie will work? I love her, but I don’t think so.