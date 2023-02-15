Jerry Garcia can now give you a “hand” hanging your guitars

Clayton Call/Redferns

Guitar playing fans of The Grateful Dead can display their axes with the help of Jerry Garcia. Well, actually, his hand.

Guitar.com reports that GuitarGrip has come out with a new guitar hanger that’s basically a replica of Garcia’s hand coming out from the wall and shaped so a guitar can easily rest inside it. The hanger is “inspired by existing photos and guidance from Jerry’s family,” and is finished with gold and wood accents.

“GuitarGrips has created a beautiful homage to our father!” Jerry’s daughter Trixie shares. “Nearly as exquisite as Jerry’s playing, these grips rock.” Mike Ryan, founder of GuitarGrip, notes, “Jerry was one of a kind, and we worked really hard to bring his unique personality and the timeless vibe of his music into this series.”

But the hangers don’t come cheap — they’re priced between $235 and $295. There are other options priced significantly less, including four decorative wall plates inspired by Garcia’s famed Alligator, Tiger, Wolf and Rosebud guitars. They cost around $125.

The Jerry Garcia collection is available now at guitargrip.com.

