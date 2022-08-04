Jerry Garcia NFT featuring animated drawing by late Grateful Dead legend up for auction

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

An NFT featuring an animated version of a drawing by late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia depicting Garcia’s frequent collaborator, bluegrass mandolinist David Grisman, will be auctioned on Friday, August 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The sale, which is being held at MakersPlace.com, is taking place in conjunction with what would have been Garcia’s 80th birthday on August 1. The NFT is being sold by Jerry Garcia Music Arts, a music and arts company launched by Garcia’s daughter Keelin and his ex-wife Manasha.

In addition to featuring the animated “Mandolin Player” drawing, the digital token includes a studio recording of Garcia and Grisman playing “Jack-A-Roe.” Three percent of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Jerry Garcia Foundation, which supports various environmental, artistic and humanitarian causes.

The NFT was created in collaboration with the ecologically minded Aerial platform, which focuses on reducing humanity’s global carbon footprint.

The auction winner will receive a signed certificate of authenticity and a large canvas print of the “Mandolin Player” drawing.

“Working with MakersPlace allows us to celebrate my father’s art through new mediums on what would have been his 80th birthday,” says Keelin. “We’re grateful to the Aerial team as well for being able to continue to honor his legacy as an environmentalist by ensuring the collection is carbon neutral.”

