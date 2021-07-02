Jesse Colin Young celebrates July 4 by releasing video of new rendition of “America the Beautiful”

Credit: Brent Cline

Just in time for the Fourth of July, Jesse Colin Young, former frontman of the folk-rock band The Youngbloods, has released a video of himself performing a stripped-down acoustic version of the classic patriotic anthem “America the Beautiful.”

The clip, which you can watch now at Young’s official YouTube channel, features the artist singing in front of the backdrop of beautiful natural landscapes from various locations around the U.S.

“Coming out of the pandemic we are able to see this country, our America, with fresh eyes,” says the 79-year-old singer/songwriter in a statement. “I have always loved this song, and wanted to share my version with you so we could revel together in the beauty of this place we call home.”

Last November, Young released his 22nd solo album, Highway Troubadour. The 11-track collection features new solo acoustic versions of songs from throughout Jesse’s 50-year-plus career, including renditions of the Youngbloods tunes “Darkness, Darkness” and “Sugar Babe,” plus the recent song “Cast a Stone” from his 2019 solo album, Dreamers.

Highway Troubadour was inspired by Young’s online video series “One Song at a Time,” which he launched during the COVID-19 lockdown. It features him playing various songs from his back catalog while accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

