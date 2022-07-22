Jesse Colin Young postpones three concerts after testing positive for COVID

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter and former Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young has postponed the final three dates of his current U.S. tour leg after testing positive for COVID-19.

The affected shows had been scheduled for tonight in Santa Cruz, California; July 30 in San Juan Capistrano, California; and July 31 in Solana Beach, California.

In a message, Young’s wife and manager, Connie Darden Young, explains, “I am so sorry to report that Jesse has tested positive for Covid today. He will have to isolate now in Los Angeles forcing us to postpone the last three shows of the tour.”

She adds, “Jesse’s symptoms are mild and he is doing well and hopes to reschedule soon…Jesse regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Each venue will announce the rescheduled dates for the postponed concerts. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new dates.

Young, who celebrated his 80th birthday this past November, has one other confirmed concert on his schedule: A September 30 show in Lincoln, California.

