Jesse Colin Young shares plans to perform with Steve Miller, his daughter at upcoming shows

Former Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young has three concerts lined up in Northern California in the coming week as part of the veteran folk-rock singer/songwriter’s ongoing tour in support of his 2020 solo album, Highway Troubadour.

The first show will see Young opening for the Steve Miller Band this Friday in Lincoln; the second concert, which takes place Saturday, is a headlining gig in Santa Cruz; and the final performance will be a set at San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival on Sunday.

Jesse tells ABC Audio that his friendship with Steve Miller dates all the way back to 1967, after they’d both relocated to the Bay Area. Young says Steve likely will hit the stage with him in Lincoln to perform The Youngbloods’ classic 1960s hit “Get Together.”

“He loves that song as much as I do, I think,” Jesse maintains.

Joining Young at all of the gigs will be his daughter Jazzy, a singer/songwriter in her own right who recorded a duet version of Cat Stevens‘ “Trouble” with her dad that was released as a single last year.

While Jazzy will sing with Jesse at the end of his sets opening for the Miller Band and at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, Young says his daughter will get to play three of her own tunes during his headlining show.

“[S]he’s so musical and so real in the way she approaches writing about relationships,” Young enthuses.

Meanwhile, Jesse describes his performance at the San Francisco festival, which is a free event at the city’s Golden Gate Park, “a completion of the circle.”

He notes that when The Youngbloods moved to the Bay Area from New York in ’67, one of their early shows was a free performance in the famous park.

