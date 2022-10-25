Former ‘Grays Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams has joined the cast for season three of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’
He will have a recurring role that will revolve around the case the main cast is working on.
It is speculated that Paul Rudd will also have a role in the upcoming season, after his season two cameo.
Season three is expected to hit Hulu sometime in the Summer of 2023.
Beth
By Beth |
Jesse Williams Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season Three
