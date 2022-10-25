Jesse Williams Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season Three

Former ‘Grays Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams has joined the cast for season three of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

He will have a recurring role that will revolve around the case the main cast is working on.

It is speculated that Paul Rudd will also have a role in the upcoming season, after his season two cameo.

Season three is expected to hit Hulu sometime in the Summer of 2023.

