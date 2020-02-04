Jessica Simpson says relationship with John Mayer made her "a better wife"

Ramona Rosales

Ramona RosalesIn Jessica Simpson's new memoir, Open Book, she writes extensively about her past relationship with John Mayer. Although that relationship seemed anything but healthy -- Jessica says John was "obsessed' with her -- it helped her solidify her current marriage to former NFL player Eric Johnson.

Asked if she'd go back and change her relationship with John, Jessica tells Glamour for a new cover story that she wouldn't, "because it made me love Eric even more."

"It made me a better wife, it made me a better lover, it made me a better partner," she explains. "Yes, it was a relationship that was a yo-yo; it was always back and forth. To feel wanted and then to be shut out, and to feel wanted, to be completely shut out. I mean, my advice is to pick up on those signs. If there have been three breakups, stop it there...That’s not love."

Unlike her romance with John, Jessica says she tried to depict her four-year marriage to Nick Lachey with "as much care as possible."

"I still have a lot of love for Nick," she says. "He has a family, he's married. I never want his kids to think something that, y'know...It's really the marriage through my lens."

In the book, Jessica writes, "We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that."

For his part, Nick told US Weekly that he has "not read a single word" of Jessica's book, nor has his wife, Vanessa, adding that Jessica "did not reach out before it was published.”

