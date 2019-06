We loooooooooove Mitchell on ABC’s “Modern Family” and now we can love him when he helps families

Jessie said: “I was so inspired by the original series and now I can’t wait to help families as the new host of ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,’” Ferguson said.

“Modern Family”, btw, is set to air its 11th and final season next year. SAD! I love that show!!

Did you watch the show with Ty Pennington!? DRIVER! MOVE THAT BUS!! I wonder what Jessie will say!

Read more here!