Jet-Puffed Marshmallows Just Launched A Super-Soft New Pillow

In honor of the potential permanent end of Daylight-Saving Time after this year, Marshmallow makers Jet-Puffed have released a limited-edition Marshmallow pillow.

According to their site, “While our pillow doesn’t use the exact technology designed to make our marshmallows the fluffiest and puffiest, we made sure that the experience mirrored that of our marshmallows,” the brand added. “From the luxurious white satin to the fluffy poly-fill, we hope that fans feel like they are sleeping on a marshmallow when they lay their head down to rest on our pillow.”

The limited-edition pillow is available on Amazon for only $1.79, the same price as a bag of actual Jet-Puffed marshmallows.

What’s your favorite way to eat a marshmallow?