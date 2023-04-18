Jethro Tull announces North American tour dates

Ricrdo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images

Jethro Tull is hitting the road this summer. Ian Anderson and the band just announced dates for their The Seven Decades Tour, which hits such cities as Cincinnati, San Diego, Boston and New York.

The tour is set to kick off August 18 in Highland Park, Illinois, wrapping November 4 in Albany, New York.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at jethrotull.com.

The news comes as Jethro Tull are getting ready to release their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, which drops Friday, April 21.

