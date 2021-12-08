Jethro Tull debuts video for new song “Sad City Sisters,” from upcoming album ‘The Zealot Gene’

InsideOut Music

Jethro Tull has premiered a music video for a second advance track from its forthcoming studio album, The Zealot Gene, an English folk-flavored tune titled “Sad City Sisters.”

The clip, which was directed by Iranian filmmaker Sam Chegini, can be viewed at the band’s official YouTube channel. The video shows a female puppet that gets jostled and soiled as it gets passed along from hand to hand through various scenes and backdrops.

Explaining the inspiration for the song, Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson says, “‘Sad City Sisters’ throws up memories of a Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when I was on my way home from our concert…some years ago. It could equally well have been any town in the UK, I suppose, or even most cities of the Western World. What possesses hell-bent and vulnerable young people to slip so easily into that tragic loss of dignity and end up sprawling drunk in a wet and windy street at midnight?”

“Sad City Sisters” is available now as a digital download and via steaming services. Its release was preceded by “Shoshana Sleeping,” which also was accompanied by a music video.

As previously reported, The Zealot Gene will be released on January 28, 2022. The 12-track collection is the first new studio album from the veteran prog-rockers in more than 18 years. Jethro Tull began work on The Zealot Gene in 2017, and the album includes a number of songs that incorporate Biblical imagery while examining religious themes.

The Zealot Gene, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released in multiple formats and configurations, including a CD digipak, a two-LP/CD set, a limited-edition two-CD/Blu-ray artbook, and a limited-edition deluxe three-LP/two-CD/Blu-ray artbook.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.