Jethro Tull reissuing ‘Broadsword and The Beast’ for 40th anniversary

Rhino

Jethro Tull is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 14th studio album, Broadsword and The Beast, with a new reissue.

Broadsword and The Beast 40th Anniversary Edition, available September 1, will feature a host of goodies for Jethro Tull fans, including demos, live recordings, sessions from 1981 and more, along with new mixes from Steven Wilson.

It will be released in a variety of formats, including a five-CD, three-DVD Monster Edition, which features a live concert recorded in Germany in 1982. There will also be a four-LP vinyl edition.

Broadsword and The Beast 40th Anniversary Edition is available for preorder now.

Jethro Tull is currently on a tour of Europe and will hit the U.S. this summer, starting with a show in Highland Park, Illinois, on August 18. A complete list of dates can be found at jethrotull.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.