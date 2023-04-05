Jethro Tull releases “Hammer on Hammer,” the third single from new album ‘RökFlöte’

Inside Out Records

Jethro Tull’s new album, RökFlöte, is set to drop later this month, and they are sharing yet another new track with fans.

The band just released the new song “Hammer On Hammer,” which was inspired by the Norse god Thor. The accompanying video features images of Thor battling his mortal enemy, the sea serpent Jormungand, along with images of current wars and future destruction.

This is the third track Jethro Tull has released from the album, following “Ginnungagap” and “The Navigator.”

RökFlöte, the follow-up to 2022’s The Zealot Gene, is set to drop April 21. The album is being released in a variety of formats, including two limited deluxe editions featuring bonus material, an in-depth interview with Ian Anderson and more. All formats are now available for preorder.

And RökFlöte will be celebrated on April 17 with a special premiere in Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The event will take place at Dolby Studios in London, and Anderson will be in attendance, along with Bruce Soord, who mixed the spatial audio version of the album.

