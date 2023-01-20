Jethro Tull releasing new album, ‘RökFlöte,’ in April

Inside Out Records

Jethro Tull is back with new music. The band just announced that their 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, will drop April 21. The record is Ian Anderson and the band’s follow-up to 2022’s The Zealot Gene, which was their first new release in two decades.

A post on Instagram reveals that the 12-track record is “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism,” noting it also explores “‘RökFlöte’ – rock flute – which Jethro Tull has made iconic.”

The album is being released in a variety of formats, including two limited deluxe editions featuring bonus material, an in-depth interview with Anderson and more. All formats are now available for preorder.

The band has also shared the first single from the album, “Ginnungagap,” which is inspired by the god Ymir, “who was born from venom that dripped from the icy rivers called the Élivágar and lived in the grassless void of Ginnungagap.”

Here’s the RökFlöte track list:

“Voluspo”

“Ginnungagap”

“Allfather”

“The Feathered Consort”

“Hammer On Hammer”

“Wolf Unchained”

“The Perfect One”

“Trickster (And The Mistletoe)”

“Cornucopia”

“The Navigators”

“Guardian’s Watch”

“Ithavoll”

