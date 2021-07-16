Jethro Tull to release first new studio album in almost 20 years, ‘The Zealot Gene,’ in 2022

Courtesy of Jethro Tull Productions

Jethro Tull has unveiled plans to release a new studio album titled The Zealot Gene in early 2022. It’s part of a new label deal the veteran U.K. prog-rockers signed with InsideOut Music and Sony Music.

The project will apparently be the first studio effort that frontman Ian Anderson will release under the Jethro Tull name since 2003’s The Jethro Tull Christmas Album.

Anderson says about his new record deal, “After 54 years in the world of music recording, it is with great pleasure that I now sign Jethro Tull to a record company which reminds me, in many ways, of [our former record label] Chrysalis.”

“Here are real music guys with a passion for the best and most creative in rock music,” he adds. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship and more releases to come.”

InsideOut Music executive Thomas Waber notes, “Adding Jethro Tull to the roster is an incredible honor for us. The band are true innovators of the genre and we are looking forward to working with them on their new album.”

The current Jethro Tull lineup also features bassist David Goodier, keyboardist and accordionist John O’Hara, drummer Scott Hammond and guitarist Joe Parrish. Goodier and O’Hara joined the band in 2007, Hammond in 2017 and Parrish in 2020.

