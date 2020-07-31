Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson featured on new version of Badfinger's "Day After Day"

Cleopatra Records

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson has lent his flute talents to a new version of the 1971 Badfinger hit “Day After Day,” which also features guitar by veteran English rocker Terry Reid and accompaniment from the U.K.’s Manchester String Quartet.

The new version of the song, which is available now as a digital single and via streaming services, is built around archival vocals that founding Badfinger member Joey Molland recorded in the early 1990s.

“Day After Day” was written and originally sung by late Badfinger singer/guitarist Pete Ham, and was the band’s highest-charting song ever in the U.S., peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Beatles‘ George Harrison produced the original track and contributed a slide-guitar solo to it.

“Like many of my contemporaries, I remember ‘The New Beatles,’ as Badfinger were unfortunately dubbed by the U.K. press,” Anderson notes. “Great songwriting and production by George Harrison. [This version of ‘Day After Day’ is] brought to life here by the Manchester String Quartet, alumni of the Northern Royal College of Music. I tried to find a few harmonies and simple counterpoints to interject into their splendid performance. For me, an elegant and nostalgic experience.”

Adds Reid, “It was great to go back and listen to this song again and get to play guitar on it as I’ve always loved the band and this song. I got to hang out with Joey back in the day and he’s a really great guy and a fine musician. Playing on this song brought back some great memories of a musical era that will never be forgotten by me and many others.”

You can check out the new version of “Day After Day” now at YouTube.

