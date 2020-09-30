Jewel Announces 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Pieces Of You’

If you’re a Jewel fan you’ll be happy to know that the 25th-anniversary edition of “Pieces Of You” will be re-released in November. “Pieces Of You” went 12 times platinum and was Jewel’s debut album. The anniversary edition will include new liner notes by music journalist, Alan Light—with new insights from Jewel herself—plus lyrics, poetry, rare photographs, and never before seen content. There will be four discs housed in a 7 inch by 10 inches hardback portfolio book, will contain a newly remastered original album, a disc of rarities, B-sides and outtakes, a disc of demos, as well as live recordings from Jewel’s 1994 “InnerChange” coffeehouse sessions. The anniversary edition of “Pieces Of You” will be released on November 20th and on the same day Jewel will Livestream the album in its entirety. What was your favorite song from Jewel’s “Pieces Of You” album?