Jewel says parents shouldn't freak out about COVID-19 home schooling: "They're gonna get into college"

DTCIParents everywhere are freaking out about having to make sure their kids are getting enough schooling while under quarantine. But Jewel is offering some friendly advice: Try to chill out a bit.

Appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan Tuesday via Skype from her home in Colorado, Jewel said, "It is so much...it's a ton of organizing...it's just juggling...and I'm also having to tell all my girlfriends that are calling me, 'It's gonna be O.K. They're gonna get into college.' This isn't the end of our lives if we don't make it through the day's curriculum or the day's homework."

As Kelly Ripa laughed, Jewel pointed out, "What our kids are going to remember is the mood in our house. And that's the best thing that we can focus on."

On top of that, the "You Were Meant for Me" singer suggested that we use this experience, over which we have no control, to really reflect.

"I think asking ourselves, 'What do we want to get out of this experience? What are the things that I wished I'd always done or the things I wished I'd had the courage to let go of? How do I want to come out of this experience really using this time -- since it's here -- to figure out what is real, meaningful connection?'"

She says if we do that, "We can go forward into our lives changed for the better, hopefully."

The singer also said practicing mindfulness and gratitude helps, and then sang a new song called "Grateful." The song is also available for digital download.





