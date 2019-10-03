Jewel's 'Joy: A Holiday Collection' coming to vinyl for 20th anniversary

Craft Recordings

Craft RecordingsJewel’s Christmas album, Joy: A Holiday Collection, is coming to vinyl in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The platinum-selling collection, originally released in 1999, will hit stores on vinyl for the first time on October 18. A special metallic silver version will also be available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.

The album features holiday classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “Joy to the World,” “Ave Maria,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “O Holy Night.” Jewel also sings several original tracks, including “Face of Love,” “Gloria” and a Christmas version of her 1998 hit single, “Hands.”

Just one month after its November 1999 release, the album went platinum. It peaked at number two on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart and number 32 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Here is the track list:

Side A:

"Joy to the World"

"O Holy Night"

"Silent Night"

"Winter Wonderland"

"O Little Town of Bethlehem"

"Ave Maria"

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

Side B:

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

"Face of Love"

"Medley" – (A) "Go Tell It On The Mountain," (B) "Life Uncommon," (C) "From a Distance"

"I Wonder as I Wander"

"Gloria"

"Hands" (Christmas Version)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.