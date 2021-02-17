Jill Biden To Sit Down With Kelly Clarkson For First Solo Broadcast Interview Since Becoming First Lady

Kelly Clarkson announced via Twitter that she will be sitting down with First Lady Jill Biden next week for a special interview at the White House. Clarkson said the interview will air on February 25th. This will be Jill Biden’s first solo broadcast interview as First Lady. What questions would you ask First Lady Jill Biden if you were interviewing her?

SURPRISE! Can you believe it!? I’m sitting down with @FLOTUS for her first solo interview as First Lady! It all airs on the @KellyClarksonTV on 2.25! #FLOTUSonKELLY pic.twitter.com/oQIxLA3vEG — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 17, 2021