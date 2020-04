Jim Beam Flavored Coffee has been seen on Walmart’s website.

There are 5 different flavors including Bourbon Vanilla, Cinnamon Stick, Spiced Honey, Signature Dark Roast, and Original.

For what it’s worth, Delish speculates that the only on that has a hint of whiskey flavor is the Bourbon Vanilla.

It’s called Bourbon Ground Coffee but that is really a high-quality Arabica coffee.

