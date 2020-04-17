Jim Brickman to play his new greatest hits album in its entirety tonight live on Facebook

Jeff Klaum

Jim Brickman is giving fans a special treat tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook Live.

To mark the release of his 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits album, Jim will perform the album in its entirety, including songs like "Valentine," "The Gift," "Simple Things," "Beautiful," "Love of My Life," "Sending You a Little Christmas," "Never Alone" and more.

The twist is that Jim will actually be singing all these songs himself; most of the original versions featured guest vocalists, including Wayne Brady, Martina McBride, Michael W. Smith and Lady Antebellum.

Jim's also posted a video featuring some of his famous pals wishing him a happy 25th anniversary, including Kenny Loggins, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Olivia Newton-John, The Office star Kate Flannery, and Drew Scott of Property Brothers.

