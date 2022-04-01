Jim Carrey was on Access Hollywood talking about his role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
He said he is fairly serious about retiring from acting.
He said, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.
Do you think Jim is serious?
Beth
By Beth |
Jim Carrey Says He’s ‘Retiring’ From Acting: ‘I Really Like My Quiet Life’
