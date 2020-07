After two seasons Showtime has canceled the Jim Carrey series Kidding. “We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed, and rewarding series,” Showtime said in a statement. In the series, Carrey starred as children’s television host Jeff Pickles who is famous all over the world but struggles with personal issues behind the scenes. The show was Carrey’s first regular TV role in 20 years. Were you a fan of Kidding?