Jim Carrey Wants an ‘In Living Color’ Revival to Happen

Jim Carrey thinks now is the perfect time to reboot the 90’s TV show In Living Color. Carrey became a star on the Keenan Ivory Wayans sketch comedy show.

Carrey told Entertainment Tonight, “That show really needs to happen! That show needs to exist. Especially now, man. There’s so much to eat up and spit out so I’d love to see it reconstitute itself in another form.”

Carrey continued, “I’d go back and uh hang out with ’em, Of course I would!”

Do you think if In Living Color was rebooted, should it have the original cast or should it be new talent taking over? Do you think all of the originals would come back?