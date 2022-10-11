Jim Croce’s ‘You Don’t Mess Around with Jim’ album getting 50th anniversary reissue

BMG

Late singer/songwriter Jim Croce‘s breakthrough third studio album, 1972’s You Don’t Mess Around with Jim, will be the subject of a limited-edition 50th anniversary reissue released on CD, vinyl LP and cassette on November 25.

The packaging of all three formats will boast matching alternate artwork featuring a gold border, while the LP will be pressed on gold vinyl. You can preorder the reissue now.

You Don’t Mess Around with Jim initially yielded two hit singles — the title track and “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels),” which peaked at #8 and #17, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100.

In September 1973, the 30-year-old Croce was killed in plane crash, along with his bandmate, lead acoustic guitarist Maury Muehleisen, and several others.

After Croce’s death, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim ascended to #1 on the Billboard 200, spending five weeks there in early 1974. In addition, “Time in a Bottle” topped the Hot 100 during the last week of 1973 and the first week of ’74.

You Don’t Mess Around with Jim has been certified Gold for sales of 500,000 copies in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Croce estate is planning to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Jim’s death and what would’ve been his 80th birthday next year.

Here’s the full track list of You Don’t Mess Around with Jim:

“You Don’t Mess Around with Jim”

“Tomorrow’s Gonna Be a Brighter Day”

“New York’s Not My Home”

“Hard Time Losin’ Man”

“Photographs and Memories”

“Walkin’ Back to Georgia”

“Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)”

“Time in a Bottle”

“Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy)”

“Box #10”

“A Long Time Ago”

“Hey Tomorrow”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.