Jim Henson Biography In The Works

The man behind the muppets, Jim Henson, is getting a documentary.

Signed on to be part of the project will be Ron Howard.

And the Henson family is giving their full cooperation and blessings to do it.

A release about the project says it will “present a fascinating and intimate look at Jim’s illustrious career creating treasured characters and revolutionizing television and film. With never-before-seen personal archives, the film will give audiences an exciting first-person view into the life of one of the world’s most inspiring and iconoclastic creators through exclusive home movies, photographs, sketches, and Henson’s personal diaries.”

Which Muppets character is the best and worst?