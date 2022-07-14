Jim Messina looking forward to “Sittin’ In” with Kenny Loggins at the Hollywood Bowl this week

Jim Messina and Kenny Loggins in 2008; Rick Diamond/WireImage for Wortman Works Media & Marketing

Jim Messina is set to reunite with his 1970s musical partner Kenny Loggins for a pair of shows this Friday and Saturday at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The concerts are billed as “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin’ In,” a play on the titled of the duo’s 1971 debut album, Sittin’ In, and Messina tells ABC Audio that the shows will begin with Loggins doing an hour of his solo material followed by the duo performing a set of their music.

Messina says he and Loggins will “give people a potpourri” from their catalog, adding that they will focus on “more of the earlier Loggins and Messina, which I think people are most familiar with.”

Among the songs Jim says he and Kenny likely will perform are “House at Pooh Corner,” “Danny’s Song,” “Trilogy,” “Angry Eyes,” “Vahevela” and their biggest hit, “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

Loggins and Messina only performed together once before at the Hollywood Bowl, in August 1972. The shows also are part the venue’s 100 birthday festivities.

Meanwhil, a recent USA Today article reported that Loggins confirmed these two shows will be the last time that he and Messina will perform together. However, Jim tells ABC Audio that he’d be open to playing more concerts with Kenny, and he suggests this week’s events could help gauge as to whether that’s a good idea.

“[W]e can see if we’re having fun, and if we are, then [we could] do some more,” he notes. “If not, then, you know, we gave it the old college try, right?”

Asked what he’s looking forward to about the concerts, Messina says, “I think most of all is feeling the experience of our two voices working together.”

Tickets for the shows are available at HollywoodBowl.com.

