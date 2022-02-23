Jim Morrison’s Childhood Home On The Market

Recently, Jim Morrison’s childhood home was listed on the market in Melbourne.

This home is being listed at $2.5 million because it is a part of rock history.

The agent listing the property said, “This home in my opinion is going to sell to a super fan. Somebody who has a considerable amount of money.”

The agent continued, “A lot of the comparative basis you would be looking at are movie stars or TV stars and there are lots of movie stars and TV stars. But there’s only one Jim Morrison and there’s only one band The Doors. And the impact Morrison and the band had on people’s lives is tremendous.”

The agent believes that one day this house will be a museum that many fans will be eager to see.

Would you buy something from your favorite musician other than the artists’ music? What is the most you would spend on your favorite artist?