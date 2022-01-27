‘Jimi Hendrix In Maui’ Gets Release Date

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui will be released in theaters real soon.

This documentary film will be released next month and is directed by John McDermott.

Evan Saxon, head of music strategy and distribution at Abramorama, said, “Jimi Hendrix is larger than life and his explosive concerts are meant to be experienced on the biggest screens possible. It’s where Jimi belongs. Abramorama is honored to continue our collaboration with Experience Hendrix, Sony Legacy, and our cinema partners around the world to give Jimi Hendrix fans another opportunity to enjoy rock and roll history.”

This documentary will show never-before-released footage and exclusive interviews that will showcase the greatness of Jimi Hendrix.

