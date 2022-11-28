Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ covered by former One Direction star

Experience Hendrix L.L.C./Sony Music Entertainment

The late Jimi Hendrix would have turned 80 this past Sunday, and the milestone was just celebrated by an unlikely pop star.

One Direction’s Zayn Malik shared a cover of the guitar great’s track “Angel,” from his posthumous 1971 album, The Cry of Love. “Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honor,” Zayn shared on Twitter. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

According to Billboard, Experience Hendrix L.L.C., which runs Hendrix’s estate, invited Zayn to create a new version of “Angel” using the music from the original track.

In a statement, Experience Hendrix told Billboard,“We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song,” adding, “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

